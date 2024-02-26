The murder of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, allegedly at the hands of an illegal alien, highlights “the dangers female runners face,” according to the Associated Press (AP).

Last week, 26-year-old illegal alien Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering Laken Riley. On February 22, the Augusta University student went for a morning jog but never returned.

Athens, Georgia, police soon found Riley’s body, covered in injuries, in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus. Antonio Ibarra was arrested the following day.

A report from the AP suggested that Riley’s murder highlights “the fears of solo female athletes” and is about “the dangers female runners face.” The AP report also mentioned the death of Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old University of Iowa student who was murdered by an illegal alien while jogging in her hometown.

The AP reported:

Riley’s death has once again put the spotlight on the dangers female runners face. Previously, the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while out jogging prompted an outpouring from other women who shared their tales of being harassed and followed. Crime statistics indicate that these types of attacks are rare, but they underscore the hypervigilance women must take when going out, even for a run on campus. According to a survey by athletic wear company Adidas last year, 92% of women reported feeling concerned for their safety with half afraid of being physically attacked. More than a third of women said they experienced physical or verbal harassment, including sexist comments and being followed.

The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes https://t.co/RYCpB53JmJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2024

Antonio Ibarra is an illegal alien who first arrived at the United States-Mexico border in September 2022 near El Paso, Texas. Rather than being held in detention or immediately removed, he was released into the U.S. interior via President Joe Biden’s parole pipeline.

In August 2023, Antonio Ibarra was arrested in New York City and charged with injuring a child under 17 years old. The city’s sanctuary policy ensured that he was freed from jail without being first turned over to federal immigration authorities.

Antonio Ibarra remains in Clarke County Jail without bail.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.