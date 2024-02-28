‘Abuse of Public Power’: AOC Defends Hunter Biden Against Probe

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) defended Hunter Biden while he was behind closed doors testifying before the House impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez’s defense of Hunter highlights her change in political disposition from a once lefty populist turned establishment protectorate of the Bidens.

“What we just witnessed over the last hour was, I think, a deep sea fishing expedition,” the Democrat congresswoman alleged. “The Republican case has completely fallen apart over the last several weeks.”

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, who denied involvement in the Biden business at least nine times.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years. Evidence against Joe Biden is here and here.

“They [Republicans] are now trying to scramble to find anything to substantiate their fairytale — is what we should call this,” Ocasio-Cortez alleged.

She continued, “But I think, more disturbingly, what we are seeing is just a complete and inappropriate expedition into the president’s son and for matters in subjects that are completely unrelated to an impeachment investigation.”

“And I think it is extremely disturbing to see the lack of professionalism [and] the lack of grounding and the abuse of public resources and abuse of public power in order to pursue something that truly, whose points at this juncture, is very unclear,” Ocasio-Cortez whined.

House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Hunter claimed Wednesday his father’s involvement in the Biden business is merely a “MAGA-motivated conspiracy” despite mountains of evidence. He used careful language during an opening statement to claim he did not involve Joe Biden, 81, in his business.

Hunter notably did not say Joe Biden was not involved in the business. “I did not involve my father in my business,” he claimed.

