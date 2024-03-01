Survey: Trump-Backed Kari Lake Leads Challengers in Arizona

America first conservative Kari Lake is leading her potential challengers in Arizona’s United States Senate race, the latest Rasmussen Reports survey found.

The survey asked, “If the elections for US Senate were being held today, and the candidates were Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego, who would you vote for?”

Lake — who is backed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and its chair, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) — leads among likely voters, as 45 percent said they would support her, compared to 42 percent who chose Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ). That reflects a three-point advantage in a head-to-head matchup.

If Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) opts to run as an independent, Lake still maintains a lead, garnering 37 percent to Gallego’s 33 percent and Sinema’s 21 percent. In that scenario, independent voters are virtually split between the candidates, as 29 percent support Sinema, 29 percent support Gallego, and 28 percent support Lake. In a head-to-head with Gallego, Lake edges out the Democrat by one point among independents:

The full survey was taken February 21-26, 2024, among 1,001 Arizona likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error and follows the scandal which resulted in the resignation of Jeff DeWit, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, who was accused of attempting to bribe Lake into staying out of the race. The leaked audio featured veiled threats from “powerful people”who do not want Lake to run for Senate.

Lake later told Breitbart News Saturday that she viewed the entire situation as a “sign to stay in politics.”

“So I sat on that, I never really did anything, I never listened to it until about a week and a half ago, and I was sitting in my dining room table eating dinner with my daughter and husband, and I hit play, and we listened to that, and our jaws dropped down to the floor. It was so much worse than I even remembered it being,” she said.

Lake, who is endorsed by Trump, recently spoke to Breitbart News at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and said former President Donald Trump must “keep doing what he’s doing” to win the presidential election.

“He’s igniting the spirit of America, really the spirit of our Founding Fathers,” she added.

