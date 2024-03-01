‘Walk Toward the Fire’: Remembering Andrew Breitbart

Nobody “Walked Toward the Fire” more than Andrew Breitbart. He left us 12 years ago today, but he left us with a spirit to fight for a country in which he so strongly believed.

This video, with footage from the documentary Hating Breitbart along with an original song “Walk Toward the Fire” written by Nashville Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele and Breitbart’s Jon Kahn, puts on full display the passion, humor, and fight of the original Happy Warrior.