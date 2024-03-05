Donald Trump Dominates Tennessee Republican Primary

Former President Donald Trump won the Tennessee Republican Primary by a landslide, the Associated Press (AP) projected.

Trump was declared the winner just minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m. CT with four percent of votes counted. At that time, Trump had secured 80 percent of those votes against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s 16.5 percent. Fifty-eight delegates are up for grabs in Tennessee.

Besides the D.C. Swamp GOP primary, Haley has lost every Republican primary, including in her home state of South Carolina. Haley notably spent over $76 million trying to defeat Trump in four primary states: Michigan, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Iowa.

Haley is the last Republican challenger to stay in the race despite half a dozen Trump victories in early voting states. Haley told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that she is planning to stay in the race “as long as we are competitive.”

“I’ve always said this needs to be competitive. As long as we are competitive, as long as we’re showing there is a place for us, I’m going to continue to fight. That’s always been the case,” she said.

“If the people want to see me go forward, they’ll show it. They’ll show it in their votes. They’ll show it in their donations. They’ll show it in the fact that they want us to continue to go forward,” she added.

The Republican primary in The Volunteer State took place on Super Tuesday, the biggest primary day of the year where 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential nominating contests. There were 865 Republican delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday, which accounts for 36 percent of total delegates for the entire race.

On the Democrat side, President Joe Biden was the only Democrat candidate on the Super Tuesday presidential primary ballot in Tennessee and was also declared winner shortly after polls closed.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.