James Comer Invites Hunter Biden, Former Associates to Testify in Public Hearing 

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, departs a House Oversight Committee meeting
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday invited Hunter Biden, along with three of his former associates, to testify in a public hearing on March 20 about the Biden family business.

Hunter previously claimed he would only testify in public, refusing to appear for a closed-door interview in December. Hunter later appeared before the House impeachment inquiry.

WATCH — Comer: Hunter Biden “Does Not Get to Dictate the Terms” of Subpoena as President’s Son:

C-SPAN

Along with Hunter, Comer asked three key Biden associates to also testify:

  1. Devon Archer
  2. Tony Bobulinski
  3. Jason Galanis

“Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name,” Comer said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 08: With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden’s emails on display, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Jim Jordon (R-OH) listen during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 8, 2023 in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

With a poster of a New York Post front page story about Hunter Biden’s emails on display, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) listens during a hearing before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on February 8, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family,” Comer continued:

Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be ‘good to my boy;’ and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate. The Bidens’ pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability.

The Associated Press

President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair on June 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who denied involvement in Biden family business ventures at least nine times.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

