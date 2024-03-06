House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday invited Hunter Biden, along with three of his former associates, to testify in a public hearing on March 20 about the Biden family business.

Hunter previously claimed he would only testify in public, refusing to appear for a closed-door interview in December. Hunter later appeared before the House impeachment inquiry.

WATCH — Comer: Hunter Biden “Does Not Get to Dictate the Terms” of Subpoena as President’s Son:

C-SPAN

Along with Hunter, Comer asked three key Biden associates to also testify:

“Evidence obtained in the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry reveals Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden name,” Comer said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News.

“Multiple witnesses have testified Joe Biden allowed his family to sell him as ‘the brand’ around the world to enrich the Biden family,” Comer continued:

Joe Biden met with nearly all of his son’s foreign business associates; attended dinners with foreign oligarchs who collectively funneled his son millions of dollars; spoke on speakerphone with his son’s foreign associates, telling those who did business with his son to be ‘good to my boy;’ and had coffee with his son’s Chinese business associate. The Bidens’ pay-to-play scheme is corrupt and Americans demand accountability.

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who denied involvement in Biden family business ventures at least nine times.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.