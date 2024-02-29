James Comer: Hunter Biden Will Publicly Testify Before Congress 

Hunter Biden will publicly testify before Congress in the coming weeks, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer (R-KY) announced to reporters Wednesday.

Hunter previously refused to appear for a closed-door interview in December, asserting he would only testify in public. His chance will likely come true.

Hunter appeared Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry in a closed-door setting.

“I think this was a great deposition for us,” Comer reflected on the deposition

“It proved several bits of our evidence that we’ve been conducting throughout this investigation,” he said. “But there are also some contradictory statements that I think need further reviews.”

“So this impeachment inquiry will now go to the next phase, which will be a public hearing,” Comer announced.

Hunter used careful language during an opening statement on Wednesday before the House impeachment inquiry to claim he did not involve President Joe Biden, 81, in his business.

Notably, Hunter did not say his father was not involved in the business. Rather, he claimed, “I did not involve my father in my business.”

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, who denied involvement in Biden family business ventures at least nine times.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.