Joe Biden at State of the Union: ‘I Sometimes Wish I Was Cognitively Impaired’

President Joe Biden jokingly told Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) at the State of the Union Thursday night that he sometimes wishes he “was cognitively impaired” as commander in chief.

A whopping 64 percent of voters believe Biden is not mentally fit, Quinnipiac polling recently found.

“I sometimes wish I was cognitively impaired,” Biden told Nadler on the House floor after the State of the Union speech.

Biden’s comment was in response to Nadler, who told the president that his aggressive and partisan speech put rumors to bed about Biden’s mental fitness:

Jerry Nadler: No one's gonna call you cognitively impaired now Biden: I kinda wish sometimes I was cognitively impaired Ὀ pic.twitter.com/W8izB1m9ao — Noah Mitchell (@noahmtweets) March 8, 2024

During the president’s annual physical, White House physician Kevin O’Connor diagnosed Biden with neuropathy in his feet and a stiffened gait.

His health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times in 2023.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, suggested some link could exist between his physical health and his cognitive ability.

“Some neurologists have told me that this gateway — your feet are kind of glued to the floor — is more consistent with fluid on the brain or possibly not enough blood flow to areas of the brain,” he recently told Fox News. “I’m not saying he has that; I haven’t examined him. But we didn’t see any imaging of the brain, MRI, and, again, no cognitive testing.”

“The American public is questioning his cognitive ability because of the frequent lapses he’s had in memory,” he added.

