A memo prepared by House Republicans’ campaign arm reportedly says the GOP has a “brand problem, not a policy problem” on abortion because of their reluctance to discuss the issue.

The silence from many Republicans has instead allowed Democrats to define where the GOP stands on abortion ahead of the 2024 elections, according to the Wall Street Journal, which obtained the memo before its circulation. Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, is expected to present it to his GOP colleagues on Wednesday evening.

“The guidance tells candidates they must ‘confidently articulate’ their stance and that ‘being unwilling to stake out a clear position with voters is the worst possible solution,”‘ according to the report.

The memo suggests Republican lawmakers emphasize empathy for women, pitch “common sense” solutions, and push back on Democrats’ extremism claims, according to the report. The memo also suggests Republican candidates press Democrats on whether they would back any limitations on abortion.

Democrats claim they are more aligned with U.S. voters on the issue of abortion, even though most Americans back some some limits to abortion.

“[If Republicans] think people need to hear more about their unpopular antiabortion policies, go ahead. We’re confident voters will respond accordingly in November,” Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Viet Shelton told WSJ.

The memo comes as Republicans try to “figure out a better approach headed into the 2024 contests, when the White House, the Senate and the House are all seen as tossups,” the report states.

It also comes as President Joe Biden continues to make abortion the number-one priority of his reelection campaign — a strategy designed to bludgeon Republicans and appeal to a wide swath of women and young voters accustomed to 50 years of the “right” to abortion invented under the now-defunct Roe v. Wade decision.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.