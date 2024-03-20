Former Biden associate Tony Bobulinski publicly confronted Democrat Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) on Wednesday, ripping them for lying about the Biden family business.

Bobulinski, while testifying during his opening statement before Wednesday’s House impeachment inquiry hearing, slammed Raskin and Goldman for lying about Joe Biden’s role in the Biden family business. Raskin and Goldman are aggressive defenders of Hunter, James, and President Joe Biden’s involvement with the family business.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden family business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Bobulinski previously alleged that Joe Biden is the “big guy.” He also released text messages that revealed Joe Biden was set to receive a ten-percent stake in a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co., a company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“They continue to lie directly to the American people without hesitation and remorse,” Bobulinski told the committee, with the two Democrats in attendance. “Rep. Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, both lawyers, and Mr. Goldman, a former prosecutor with the SDNY from New York will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies.”

Raskin interrupted Bobulinski during his statement and questioned whether or not Bobulinski could speak to Raskin and Goldman with such force. “He called members of this committee liars, and I just want to know whether the order and decorum requirements of the House Rule 11 apply to witnesses appearing before the committee,” Raskin asked.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) brushed Raskin’s question aside and told Bobulinski to continue.

Bobulinski went on to accuse Hunter and James Biden of committing perjury during their interviews with the House impeachment inquiry.

House Oversight Committee hearing goes off the rails when Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski calls out Reps. Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman for lying on behalf of the Biden Crime Family. pic.twitter.com/Xny4VTbhVc — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2024