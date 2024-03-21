Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) melted down Wednesday when former Biden associate Tony Bobulinski directly answered her question about “exactly” what crimes President Joe Biden allegedly committed.

“I have a quick question. Simple. Is it your testimony today that you personally witnessed President Joe Biden commit a crime?” Ocasio-Cortez asked Bobulinski during a Biden impeachment hearing.

“I believe the fact that he was sitting with me while I was putting together,” began Bobulinski before Ocasio-Cortez cut him off, “Did you witness the president commit a crime? Is it your testimony today?”

“Yes,” Bobulinski answered.

“And what crime did you have you witness?” Ocasio-Cortez asked.

“How much time do I have to go through it?” Bobulinski replied, listing a number of crimes Joe Biden allegedly committed. “Corruption statues, RICO, and conspiracy, FARA,” he said.

Ocasio-Cortez, appearing surprised at Bobulinski’s direct reply, claimed “RICO is not a crime; it is a category; what is the crime.”

“[Your’e] obviously not familiar with [RICO],” Bobulinski shot back.

The confrontation seemed to frazzle Ocasio-Cortez, who began to rant about the House impeachment inquiry.

“Sir, I reclaim my time. Clearly what we are seeing here today. Is a continuation of the 15-month saga of the Republican majority lost in the desert. Impeachment 101, the majority party or whomever is raising impeachment, must accuse the president of a high crime, a specific high crime or misdemeanor,” she said.

Bobulinski previously alleged Joe Biden is the “big guy.” He released text messages that revealed Joe Biden was set to receive a ten-percent stake in a joint venture with CEFC China Energy Co., a company with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

He also stated he met with then-vice president Joe Biden about business deals.

The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden family business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.