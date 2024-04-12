Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was endorsing the opponent of Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse (R), who voted to impeach him.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed that he was supporting Jerrod Sessler, a Navy veteran and former NASCAR driver, describing him as being a “fantastic candidate” who would make a “GREAT Congressman for Washington State’s 4th Congressional District.”

“Jerrod Sessler is a fantastic candidate and will be a GREAT Congressman for Washington State’s 4th Congressional District,” Trump wrote. “A Navy Veteran, Entrepreneur, Loving Father and Husband, Jerrod will fight hard every day to secure the Border, stand for the Rule of Law, strengthen our Military, take care of our Vets, Defend our Nation, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

Sessler is running against Newhouse, one of the two remaining Republicans who had voted to impeach Trump.

Trump continued to describe Newhouse as being “a weak and pathetic RINO” who had “voted to, for no reason, Impeach” him.

“Newhouse has to go! Jerrod Sessler is MAGA all the way, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement – He will never let you down!!!” Trump added.

In August 2022, Newhouse soared to re-election after defeating Republican opponents Loren Culp – a Trump-endorsed candidate and former police chief – Brad Klippert, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia, Jacek Kobiesa, and Sessler.

Newhouse earned 25.5 percent of the vote, with 37, 006 votes, followed by Culp, who received 21.5 percent of the vote, or 31,152 votes. Sessler came in third with 12.2 percent of the vote, or 17,744 votes.