Lara Trump: Donald Trump Raised $1.5M After Day One of Trial

Former President Donald Trump raised about $1.5 million on Monday after the first day of his criminal trial in New York, said Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The massive single-day haul supports Trump’s belief that his legal challenges might come back and haunt Democrats.

“The people of America spoke up yesterday in support of Donald Trump to the tune of a million and a half dollars raised for his campaign,” Lara Trump told Fox News’s Fox & Friends on Tuesday. “The average donation was $28, so, even here, in the abysmal Biden economy, people are coming out, and they are financially supporting this president.”

Trump’s unprecedented trial began Monday morning with jury selection, the first day of a process that could span two weeks. The trial could last until June.

Thirty-four of the 96 potential jurors remain from the first pool in the juror selection process for Trump’s criminal trial, courtroom journalists reported Monday.

Trump condemned his criminal trial on Tuesday, citing fresh polling that supports his premise of the political nature of the case.

“This is all coming from the White House because the guy can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said. “He [Joe Biden] can’t campaign — using this to try and win the election. And it’s not working that way. It’s working the opposite way … Just look at the polls. This is a sham trial.”

Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felonies, accusing him of falsifying documents to conceal a sex scandal.

The trial is the first criminal trial of a president of the United States. Trump could face jail time if convicted.

The case is New York v. Trump, No. 71543-23, in the New York Supreme Court for New York County.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.