Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle for Allegedly Violating Restraining Order

The Philadelphia Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D-Philadelphia) after he allegedly violated a restraining order.

While police confirmed to Breitbart News that an “arrest warrant has been issued for a violation of a Protection From Abuse order,” police were unable to “discuss” the details surrounding the Protection From Abuse order.

In 2021, Boyle was arrested and charged with harassment and violating a protection order of abuse filed by his wife.

In February, Boyle went viral after being captured on video at a Philadelphia bar, appearing intoxicated and being argumentative after refusing to leave.

In response to the news about the arrest warrant issued, the Republican candidate running against Boyle to represent District 172, Aizaz Gill, issued a statement labeling it a “sad day” for the community.

“It’s a sad day for our community. As our current State Representative continues to deal with his personal issues – as he should – we are missing the voice, help, and representation we deserve,” Gill wrote in a post on X.

It’s a sad day for our community. As our current State Representative continues to deal with his personal issues – as he should – we are missing the voice, help, and representation we deserve. https://t.co/tZysomtO75 — Aizaz Gill (@AizazGill) April 16, 2024

Boyle, who has served in the House since 2011, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia.

In 2020, Boyle urged his colleagues to support legislation requiring the state to mail a ballot to each eligible voter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breitbart News reached out to Boyle for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.