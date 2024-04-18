All 12 Jurors Seated for Donald Trump Hush Money Trial

All 12 jurors were seated on Thursday, the third day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan.

“We have our jury,” Judge Juan Merchan said when the 12th juror was picked.

Forty-eight were immediately dismissed earlier in the day after they said they could not be fair or impartial as jurors in the case.

The 12 were sworn in. One alternate was sworn in, with five more needed.

The court adjourned and will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty-two jurors will return to answer a screening questionnaire for jurors.

The court will stay in session through lunch and adjourn at 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to accommodate those who need to leave for Passover over objections from Trump’s team.

Trump’s lawyers had requested the whole day off on Tuesday to accommodate the religious needs for members of his legal team.

This is a developing news story.

