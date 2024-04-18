‘They’re Not Our Friends’: Don Jr. Warns Against Republicans Unbothered by Mike Johnson’s Ukraine Flip-Flop

Donald Trump Jr. blasted Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for his reversal on Ukraine funding, saying Republicans unbothered by Johnson’s flip-flop are “not our friends.”

Trump Jr. posted a compilation — accompanied by the bumbling soundtrack of Curb Your Enthusiasm — on X of Johnson saying repeatedly that the border is in chaos, it must be secured, and a border security deal is required before a foreign aid package to Ukraine. Remarkably, after months of trumpeting that message, Johnson reversed course and is advancing a foreign aid package with tens of billions of American taxpayer funds for Ukraine without any funding or policy changes for border security.

“Enough already! If you ever even begin to start believing anything anyone in Republican leadership tells you just watch this,” Trump Jr. said. “Pay close attention to those that don’t seem bothered by this. They’re not our friends.”

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) piled on, saying he is “certainly bothered by” Johnson’s remarkable Ukraine flip-flop.

I’m certainly bothered by it. Perhaps Mike Johnson should stop going on TV and telling the world that Donald Trump endorses every piece of his ridiculous betrayal. https://t.co/D6rMcCIlYE — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) April 18, 2024

Vance continued, “Perhaps Mike Johnson should stop going on TV and telling the world that Donald Trump endorses every piece of his ridiculous betrayal.”

Johnson appears ready to ally with Democrats to pull rarely used procedural mechanisms to bypass conservatives and pass his foreign aid package.

Breitbart News asked Johnson spokesman Raj Shah for a comment on Trump Jr.’s tweet but did not receive a response.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.