A suspect was arrested after allegedly breaking into the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass “through a window” on Sunday morning.

Deputy Mayor of Communications, Zach Seidl issued a statement confirming that a break-in had occurred around 6:40 a.m., adding that the mayor and her family are “safe” and had not suffered any injuries.

“This morning at about 6:40 AM, an intruder broke into Getty House through a window,” Seidl wrote in his statement. “Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe. The Mayor is grateful to LAPD for responding and arresting the suspect.”

Capt. Kelly Muniz, the chief spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the Los Angeles Times that the unidentified suspect was being processed in the afternoon, adding that it would be a few hours until she could release additional information regarding the arrest.

Muniz confirmed that Bass had been home and that nothing had been stolen.

Bass’s home was broken into in September 2022, and the then-mayoral candidate revealed that two guns were stolen from the residence.

