Oklahoma Joins Multi-State State Push to Squeeze Out Illegals

Oklahoma is joining states like Texas and Iowa by increasing state-level rules to squeeze out illegal immigrants following Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signing House Bill 4156.

Upon signing, Stitt said he was “disappointed” the bill is even necessary in the first place, making it clear that his priority as governor is to protect “all four million Oklahomans, regardless of race, ethnicity, or heritage.”

“I love Oklahoma’s Hispanic community and I want to ensure that every law-abiding citizen has the opportunity to pursue the American Dream,” he said.

The final version of the bill states the Legislature “further finds that it is imperative to establish measures to protect the citizens of Oklahoma from potential harm caused by unauthorized persons entering or residing within the state.”

“Therefore, the Legislature declares that it is a compelling public interest of this state to protect its citizens, authorized residents, and lawfully present visitors and its borders and to prohibit persons from entering or residing within this state without proper authorization,” it continues, declaring that there is a “crisis” in the state, as law enforcement officers are coming into “increasingly frequent contact with foreign nationals who entered the country illegally or who remain here illegally.”

Many of these individuals are involved in organized crime and have “no regard for Oklahoma’s laws or public safety, and they produce or are involved with fentanyl distribution, sex trafficking, and labor trafficking,” the bill continues.

“Oklahoma agents and law enforcement partners have seized countless tons of dangerous drugs and arrested untold numbers of traffickers, many of whom entered without authorization through our southern border,” it adds.

According to OU Daily, the measure will “subject immigrants in Oklahoma illegally to jail time and fines”:

The first offense of violating HB 4156 will be classified as a misdemeanor and subject those guilty of impermissible occupation to up to a year in county jail, a $500 fine, or both. The second offense would be considered a felony and those found guilty of impermissible occupation will be subject to up to two years in county jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. Those found guilty of impermissible occupation will have 72 hours to leave Oklahoma, no matter if it is their first or second offense. HB 4156 defines impermissible occupation as a person willfully remaining in Oklahoma without legal authorization to be in the United States.

Oklahoma Attorney Gentner Drummond also praised the bill, asserting that it “gives law enforcement the tools necessary to ensure public safety for all Oklahomans.”

“I am grateful to House Speaker McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Treat for their swift action in making the bill a reality,” he added.

It comes as states continue to grapple with the ramifications of President Biden’s open border policies, forcing them to take matters into their own hands.

In April, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed an immigration protection bill for her state, explaining that the Biden administration has “failed to enforce our nation’s immigration laws, putting the protection and safety of Iowans at risk.”

“Those who come into our country illegally have broken the law, yet Biden refuses to deport them,” she continued.

“This bill gives Iowa law enforcement the power to do what he is unwilling to do: enforce immigration laws already on the books.”