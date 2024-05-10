Exclusive — Elise Stefanik: Biden Endangering U.S. National Security by Pandering to ‘Pro-Hamas’ Democrat Base

President Joe Biden’s threat to halt weapons to the Jewish state is endangering the national security of both the United States and “our most precious ally,” Israel, according to House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, who accused the 81-year-old president of pandering to the “pro-Hamas base of the Democrat party” in a desperate bid to save his “plummeting polling.”

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Friday, Rep. Stefanik (R-NY), who serves as a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, slammed President Biden for reinforcing his “dangerous” policies that the congresswoman asserted jeopardize both American and Israeli security.

“Joe Biden doubled down on his dangerous anti-Israel policies that put U.S. national security at risk,” she said, accusing the president of “undermining Israel” by withholding munitions needed to target Hamas.

“In defiance of Congress, Biden’s decision greenlights Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran to escalate attacks following his failed foreign policy of appeasement,” she added.

Having “put the security and very existence of our most precious ally, Israel, at risk due to his desperate attempt to salvage his plummeting polling,” Biden, the chairwoman stated, is “prioritizing appeasing the pro-Hamas base of the Democrat party over returning American and Israeli hostages and supporting Israel’s right to exist.”

The remarks come as Republican officials continue to lambaste the Biden administration for withholding crucial ammunition from Israel in its war on the Hamas terror group, accusing Biden of “carrying water for the pro-Hamas mob” to “appease his radical anti-Semitic base” and the Democrat party’s “pro-Hamas wing” for his own personal political gain.

On Thursday, former President Donald Trump accused the “crooked” and “weak” commander-in-chief of “taking the side of these [Hamas] terrorists” just as he has “sided with the Radical Mobs taking over our college campuses”:

Crooked Joe Biden, whether he knows it or not, just said he will withhold weapons from Israel as they fight to eradicate Hamas Terrorists in Gaza. Hamas murdered thousands of innocent civilians, including babies, and are still holding Americans hostage, if the hostages are still… pic.twitter.com/eyfYp7qnV2 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 9, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, several news outlets have confirmed that the Biden administration is withholding 3,500 bombs from Israel, which is currently battling Hamas, a U.S.-designated Islamic terror group that attacked the Jewish state in October in an unprecedented and particularly brutal massacre.

In addition, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed at the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense on Wednesday that the U.S. is withholding a shipment of weapons from Israel over concerns about its ongoing attack on Hamas in Rafah — though the Jewish state’s security depends on disbanding Hamas’s remaining battalions there.

Subsequently, Biden confirmed on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront that he had begun to limit transfers of American weapons to Israel out of moral opposition to operations in Rafah.

“I’ve made it clear to Bibi [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and the War Cabinet. They’re not going to get our support if, in fact, they go into these population centers,” he said, referring to those in Rafah. “We’re not walking away from Israel’s security. We’re walking away from Israel’s ability to wage war in those areas.”

“We’ve held up the weapons,” he added:

President Biden: "I hear the message" of pro-Palestinian protesters pic.twitter.com/l06YnrZrog — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) May 9, 2024

In response, radical “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) celebrated the president’s declaration, insisting that “this is what young people across the country were protesting for.”

Critics of Biden’s decision have argued that withholding weapons that Congress has already authorized, absent any finding of human rights violations by Israel, is unconstitutional and violates the Impoundment Control Act of 1974.

Israeli leaders have expressed determination to defeat Hamas regardless of international support, with Netanyahu and other officials insisting that Israel will continue its military operations against the terror group with or without the backing of the United States or other allies, including Britain.

On Thursday, the Israeli premier again affirmed Israel’s readiness to confront Hamas alone if necessary, invoking the unity and determination from the Jewish State’s war of independence.

“Today, we are much stronger. We are determined, and we are united in order to defeat our enemies and those who want to destroy us,” the prime minister said, adding that “if we need to stand alone, we will.”

This sentiment has been reiterated in various statements in which Israeli leaders have emphasized the necessity to pursue operations in Gaza, particularly in areas like Rafah, as a crucial part of their strategy to dismantle Hamas’s military capabilities, even if it means standing alone against global opposition.

The Jewish State is currently at war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the October 7 massacre, whereby the terrorist group perpetrated the deadliest attack against Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust. The massacre saw the torture, rape, execution, immolation, and abduction of hundreds of Israeli civilians, as well as widespread Palestinian support for it.

The Iranian proxy Islamist terrorist organization targeted attendees at a music festival and those in southern Israeli towns, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

The massacre resulted in terrorists killing approximately 1,200 people and reportedly wounding more than 4,800, with about 240 hostages taken — more than half of whom remain in Gaza. The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.