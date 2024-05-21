The last thing Americans need is further indoctrination in schools “at the expense of teaching the basics,” Trump-endorsed Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R) told Breitbart News in reaction to the viral letter from a Michigan school executive banning staffers from using the terms “boy” and “girl.”

“America faces a literacy epidemic where over half of our high school graduates cannot read at the 12th grade level and far too many children are being set up for failure,” Rogers said in a statement to Breitbart News, noting that the woke nonsense in schools across the country is coming at the expense of American children leaning the basics.

“With this level of crisis, the last thing we need is further indoctrination in our schools at the expense of teaching the basics of reading, writing, and math,” Rogers added.

His statement follows the release of a viral letter from Kara Davis, the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for Saline Schools in Saline, Michigan. In the letter, Davis — who is described as a “passionate learner and teacher” — decided that it is no longer appropriate for staff to refer to students as “boys” and “girls,” because it is alienating, despite the fact that, biologically, every student is, in fact, a boy or a girl.

“I am reaching out because I received feedback that the docents and/or school masters are using binary/gendered language (‘boy’/‘girl’) to orient students in Weber Blaess activities,” she wrote in part, explaining that she wanted to “ensure we aren’t replicating harmful practices on students of today to model what happened historically. In other words, she appears to believe it is “harmful” to refer to a student as either a boy or girl.

Instead, docents and schoolmasters should use other terms such as “children,” “students,” or “visitors.”

She continues:

“If students need to be divided into groups, examples of doing so without causing harm to transgender and nonbinary students is ‘students with birthdays from January to June on the right; students with birthdays from July to August line up on the left,'” she offered.

SCOOP: Kara Davis, the 'Executive Director of Teaching and Learning' at @SalineSchools sent an email to staff notifying them that they can no longer use the terms "boy/girl" because gendered language can be harmful to students.

Rogers’ statement to Breitbart News on this matter comes several weeks after telling Breitbart News Daily that there is a massive shift in the political landscape of Michigan, warning that Democrats “should be nervous” about losing the state.