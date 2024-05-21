Venezuelan Migrant Accused of Molesting Young Boy in Florida

A Venezuelan migrant is accused of molesting a boy under the age of 12 in Gainesville, Florida, local police revealed.

Jhoiber De Jesus Marin-Perez, a 25-year-old Venezuelan migrant, was arrested by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and charged with sexual battery of a child under 12 years old.

According to police, Marin-Perez had been staying in the same room as the victim, who told adults at the residence of the incident. The victim said Marin-Perez had come back to the residence late at night after drinking and allegedly touched the victim’s genitals before forcing the victim to touch his genitals.

Marin-Perez, who had only been staying at the residence for about a month at the time of the alleged incident, told police that he is bisexual and has not had a sexual partner since arriving in the United States from Venezuela.

Refuting the victim’s account of the alleged incident, Marin-Perez told police he did not do anything sexual with the victim.

Marin-Perez also said the victim may have accused him of sexual battery because he was previously accused of raping two girls in his native Venezuela. He remains held without bail at the Alachua County Jail.

