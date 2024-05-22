Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 541: Attorney William Huan on Federal Court Not Allowing Kids to Opt Out of LGBTQ+ Curriculum

Attorney William Haun joins host Mike Slater to discuss a federal court’s decision last week that upheld a Maryland school district policy denying parents the right to opt their young K-5 children out of curriculum about LGBTQ+ gender identity and sexuality. Haun, who serves as the senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty which represented the parents in this case, explains what concerned American parents should know about this.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

