Kinzinger Dismisses Haley’s Support for Trump as ‘Pathetic’

Former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley was dismissed as “pathetic” for saying Wednesday she plans to support former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in the general election come November, with erstwhile Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) delivering the character appraisal.

“Not a surprise but: Pathetic,” the now CNN commentator wrote, in response to Haley saying she would vote for Trump, as reported by the Hill.

His assessment followed other similar appraisals made in media outlets in the hours after she spoke.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley dropped out of the Republican presidential primary race back in March handing Trump the GOP nomination.

At the time, Haley fell short of issuing an endorsement of Trump, while admitting he would likely “be the Republican nominee when” the Republican Party held its convention in July.

Throughout her challenge for the 2024 position, Haley walked a careful diplomatic path of focusing on issues not her rivals or their personalities.

The Hill report notes the former United Nations Ambassador did not endorse the former president but arrived at the decision to vote for him because of policy agreements, seemingly eager not to repeat the public display of policy disputes that defined her in the past.

“As a voter, I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account, who would secure the border, no more excuses,” Haley said at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank. “A president who would support capitalism and freedom, a president who understands we need less debt not more debt.”

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear, many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So, I will be voting for Trump,” she declared.

Haley has previously stated a choice of Trump as GOP 2024 contender “is like suicide” for the United States, citing his legal issues.