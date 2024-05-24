Survey: Most Say Democrats Using Legal System to Take Out Trump

Most voters believe Democrats are using the legal system to take out political opponents — namely, former President Donald Trump — the latest survey from Harvard-Harris found.

Overall, 55 percent said “Democrats are engaged in using the legal system in a biased way to take out a political opponent.” Most — 81 percent — of Republicans agree, as do 45 percent of independents and 36 percent of Democrats.

Another 45 percent believe the prosecutions of Trump are “fair and unrelated to politics.”

When asked in a more specific manner if the prosecutions of Trump are fair and unbiased or politically motivated, most, 52 percent, said they are politically motivated. Eighty-two percent of Republicans agree, as do 44 percent of independents as well as a quarter, 27 percent, of Democrats.

Regardless of those sentiments, six in ten voters believe Trump’s trials in “heavily Democratic jurisdictions like New York City or Atlanta, Georgia, should be moved to a new location by the justice system to avoid real or perceived bias.” Most independents, 61 percent, agree with that as well, as do 42 percent of Democrats.

Further, the survey found Trump and Biden remaining in a dead heat in the hypothetical event of Trump being convicted by a jury in some of the cases against him.

The survey was taken May 15-16, 2024, among 1,660 registered voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) — a rumored choice for Trump’s running mate and among those who have appeared alongside Trump at court for his business records trial in New York — spoke to Donald Trump Jr. regarding the trials, noting that the instances of lawfare are certainly a form of “election interference.”

“You just realize like what an unbelievable advantage this is for Joe Biden to have the leader of the opposition stuck in this courtroom for three or four days a week,” he said during an appearance on Triggered.

“He gets one day to go out there and fundraise, one day to get out there and go engage with voters and actually gin up enthusiasm,” Vance said, noting that the trial “serves two purposes” — one to inflict “psychological torture” on Trump and the other “election interference.”

