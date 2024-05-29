The previously deported illegal alien accused of murdering 25-year-old Ruby Garcia execution-style in March of this year will stand trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with felony murder, open murder, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting death of Ruby Garcia on March 22.

On Wednesday, a Grand Rapids judge confirmed there was enough evidence against Ortiz-Vite to have him stand trial for allegedly murdering Garcia.

According to prosecutors, Ortiz-Vite and Garcia were in a relationship at the time of her murder. While in Garcia’s car along U.S. Highway 131, prosecutors allege that Ortiz-Vite made the young woman pull over before ultimately shooting her four times — twice in the head, once in her arm, and once in her hand.

After Garcia’s body was discovered on the side of the highway, Ortiz-Vite called the police on March 24 to turn himself in and admit to the murder.

“I am calling because I want to turn myself in [for] a murder I committed two nights ago,” Ortiz-Vite supposedly told dispatchers, according to prosecutors. “I know what I did was wrong and I will do the time, I just don’t want to die inside.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Ortiz-Vite is an illegal alien who was previously deported to Mexico from the United States in 2020.

Ortiz-Vite has also been arraigned on charges dating back to 2020 and had a bench warrant issued that year after he failed to appear in court on charges of drunk driving and driving with a suspended license. He had other run-ins with the law in 2017 and 2018.

Ortiz-Vite remains in the Kent County Correctional Facility without bail and is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. His trial date will be set at a later time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.