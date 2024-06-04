Prosecution Plays Hunter’s Explicit Memoir Excerpts in Court

Prosecutors used multiple explicit excerpts from Hunter Biden’s audiobook during his gun trial to show evidence of his drug addiction during the time period he purchased a gun.

Hunter narrated the audiobook himself. “The main witness today is, in a sense, Hunter Biden himself, through his audiobook,” NBC News reported:

The excerpts have included his self-described “superpower” of being able to buy crack in any town anywhere. They also have included Biden’s discussion of how “walking into a high crime neighborhood and buying crack was like playing Russian roulette,” sometimes with five bullets in the chamber.

First lady Jill Biden and Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, were forced to listen to the records. The two women “sat stoically” listening, CNN reported. Dr. Jill Biden fixed her eyes on the exhibit display screen during the recording, and appeared to shift her eyes to Hunter and then over to the jury box.

After the trial broke for lunch, Jill Biden departed the courthouse. It was the second day she attended her stepson’s trial.

Meanwhile, Hunter flipped through pages in a binder while many jurors took notes, according to court reporters.

Prosecutors played the audiobook as their first witness, FBI special agent Erika Jensen said.

Jensen will likely be used to confirm digital evidence in this case, including “embarrassing and intensely personal messages and images from Hunter Biden’s laptop,” CNN reported. Jensen authenticated bank statements from Hunter’s Wells Fargo account, which reportedly showed ATM withdraws in April 2019, proving Hunter was in Washington, DC, and California.

WATCH — Alex Marlow: Hunter Biden’s Gun Charges an “Open and Shut Case”:

Hunter Biden is charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

Hunter used crack when he purchased the firearm, according to a wide variety of photos from the time on his abandoned laptop, and the gun was found discarded in a public trash can next to a school. The Secret Service allegedly intervened in the investigation of that incident.

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

