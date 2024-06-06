Hallie Biden Says Hunter Enjoyed Crack Rocks the Size of Ping-Pong Balls

Hunter Biden enjoyed crack rocks the size of ping-pong balls, Hallie Biden, Hunter’s ex and brother’s widow, said Thursday on the stand during Hunter’s gun trial.

President Joe Biden visited Hallie last week at her Delaware home. Some say the visit was witness tampering. “What’s a little witness tampering between ex in-laws?” legal analyst Phil Holloway questioned.

Hallie, who also smoked crack with Hunter, threw his gun in the dumpster in 2018. The incident was allegedly covered up by the Secret Service.

Hallie found Hunter’s gun in his car, took the gun, pouch, speed loader, and ammunition in a gift bag, and threw it in a dumpster behind a Wilmington grocery store, prosecutors say.

“I didn’t know where he was and I’d been trying to reach him for weeks,” she recalled the morning of the incident, according to court reporters. “He was tired, exhausted, looked like he hadn’t slept.”

Hallie said other than the gun, she found trash, clothes, drug paraphernalia, and “some remnants of crack” in the truck on the car.

“It was a terrible experience that I went through. I’m embarrassed, and I’m ashamed and I regret that period of my life,” Hallie told the jury.

“Who had introduced you [to crack]?” prosecutor Leo Wise asked the witness.

“Hunter did,” she responded.

Hunter smoked crack “every 20 minutes or so” from 2017-2018, his ex-girlfriend testified in his gun trial on Wednesday, the timeframe high level foreign actors hired Hunter for some of the family’s most lucrative business deals. The Biden family business was in full swing during 2017 and 2018, just after President Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

Biden family members and Biden business-linked entities received more than $15 million from individuals in Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, and China, according to the House impeachment inquiry.

One of the biggest deals came when Biden’s family members accepted money from CEFC China Energy Co, an organization with close ties to the CCP. The House Oversight Committee revealed in 2023 that CEFC controlled State Energy HK Limited, a company linked to $1.3 million collective payments to the Biden family members. Through the Biden family’s suspicious activity reports (SARs), the committee also discovered a Biden associate, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

Hunter, who is a lawyer, also earned a $1 million legal retainer in 2017 from the CEFC’s chairman, Ye Jianming. In addition, Hunter received a large diamond from Ye worth an estimated $80,000 in February 2017.

The case is United States v. `Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703, in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

