Report: Former Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani Held Captive in Al Jazeera Cameraman’s House

In a shocking revelation, former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani was discovered being held in the home of an Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, roughly eight months after her abduction during the October 7 Hamas-led massacre in Israel, in the latest discovery of hostages found in locations tied to civilians and media personnel.

Former Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, who was rescued in a daring Israeli operation on Saturday, was reportedly found being held captive in the home of an Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, according to an exclusive report by Israel Hayom.

One of the Israeli Hostages that was Rescued yesterday during the Joint-Operation in Central Gaza, 26-Year-Old Noa Argamani was being held Captive in the Home of Abdallah Aljamal, a Photojournalist and Writer/Editor for both Al-Jazeera and the Palestinian Chronicle. During the… pic.twitter.com/1755PL8X9X — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 9, 2024

The 26-year-old university student was among the hundreds of civilians abducted by the Palestinian Iran-backed Islamic terror group Hamas during their brutal attack on October 7.

Argamani is one of the most widely-recognized hostages, after she was filmed being abducted from the Supernova music festival during the Hamas massacre.

In footage from the attack, she was seen desperately screaming and reaching for her boyfriend as they were both dragged to Gaza. Her anguished expression as she was driven by force on a motorcycle into captivity is one of the iconic images from the dreadful events of that day.

בלתי מעורבים עזתים או איך שאוהבים לקרוא להם ''חפים מפשע'' חוטפים את בני הזוג נועה ארגמני ואבינתן אור Non-involved Gazans or as they like to call them "innocents" kidnap the couple Noa Argamani and Ebintan Or pic.twitter.com/7t7glThb73 — ינון בן חמו – inon – إينون (@inonbh6) December 20, 2023

She was later seen in a short clip posted by Palestinians, sitting in captivity somewhere in Gaza.

In a chilling propaganda video released by Hamas in early June, Argamani appeared to plead for help, while urging Israelis to protest against their government and accusing it of abandoning the hostages.

Hamas released a psychological warfare video with the voice of hostage Noa Argamani.

Even while Hamas broadcasts their war crime for the world to see, the International Red Cross will not demand access, and millions will demand that this group of savages remain in power. We must… pic.twitter.com/SUPR5OEWfE — AJ Edelman, Israel Bobsled's Bear Jew (@realajedelman) May 31, 2024

In November, her terminally ill mother called upon President Joe Biden and the Red Cross to “bring back Noa as soon as possible” in order that she may see her again while still alive.

Liora Argamani, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, has one dying wish – to see her daughter Noa, who was taken hostage by Hamas on Oct 7, one more time. pic.twitter.com/sCuEywzbo7 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 29, 2023

On Saturday, Israel successfully rescued Argamani along with three other hostages who were kidnapped on October 7 in a daring operation that has brought a glimmer of hope to Israelis amid the ongoing conflict. She has since reunited with her family.

NBC News reported that Argamani was likely abducted by ordinary Palestinian civilians — not Hamas — who joined the terrorists.

Numerous videos from October 7 depict a supportive response on the Palestinian street to news of the massacre. Immediately after word of the attacks spread, Palestinians at home and abroad were seen celebrating jubilantly.

Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank Celebrate on October 7, Hand Out Sweets, Fire Guns in the Air, following Hamas's Invasion and Massacre in the Gaza Envelope #Palestinians #Hamas #Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/hox5P91DkM — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 29, 2023

Photos and videos uploaded to social media show Palestinian crowds greeting the returning executioners as heroes and burning seized Israeli cars in the streets of Gaza. Others show Palestinians rallying, handing out sweets, and firing guns in the air.

Ordinary Palestinian civilians were not just seen celebrating the massacre, but actively participating in it, with full mobs captured on film pouring across the breached border to take part in the killing and raping of innocents, and the looting of their property.

According to IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus, significant numbers of Palestinians unaffiliated with terror groups entered Israel and participated in the atrocities alongside the terrorists.

The rescue of Argamani is part of a broader operation by Israeli forces to retrieve hostages taken during the October 7 massacre, which saw over 1,200 people killed and thousands injured in a series of coordinated attacks by Hamas terrorists.

The Iranian proxy Islamist terrorist organization targeted attendees at a music festival and those in southern Israeli towns, all while thousands of rockets rained down on Israeli civilian centers.

The attack was the deadliest against Jewish people since the Holocaust, involved a series of brutal acts including torture, rape, execution, and the abduction of civilians.

From the body cam of a Hamas terrorist on October 7. A little girl hides under a table in her home before being shot to death. Don't look away, never forget. pic.twitter.com/sMLVczh5tR — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 9, 2023

The majority of the victims were civilians, with dozens of American citizens among them.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, continues to hold numerous hostages, and the situation remains tense as Israel pursues further operations to secure their release.

However, the rescue efforts have been fraught with danger and complexity, as hostages are often hidden in civilian areas, complicating military operations.

Al Jazeera has a history of anti-American and antisemitic programming, has been accused of promoting jihadist sentiment, and has been banned in numerous countries.

Israeli authorities have criticized the international community, particularly media organizations like Al Jazeera, known for their anti-Israel news coverage, for their perceived role in the conflict. The discovery of Argamani in the home of a cameraman affiliated with Al Jazeera has intensified these criticisms, raising questions about the network’s involvement or complicity in the actions of Hamas.

According to Euro Med, this absolute scumbag “journalist” held Israeli civilian Noa Argamani in his home hostage for Hamas. Not only is he a journalist for Al Jazeera and the Palestine Press, but also he’s worked as a spokesman for Hamas’ ministry of labor. But wait, it gets… pic.twitter.com/KmUgSl1mkw — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 9, 2024

Last month, the Israeli government shut down Al Jazeera, accusing the Qatar-based channel of pro-terror propaganda since the Hamas massacre, citing security concerns and involvement in incitement.

Hamas, a radical U.S.-designated Islamic terror organization, whose charter calls openly for the murder of Jews, previously presented an award to Al Jazeera, claiming the network possessed “high professionalism” for defending Palestinian positions during the 2021 conflict that saw over 4,000 rockets indiscriminately fired by the Gaza terror group at Israeli population centers.

This picture, taken from the #Hamas site, shows @AlJazeera receiving a commendation for its coverage last month during the war between #Israel and terrorists based in #Gaza. The media are supposed to act as a watchdog. Not as willing advocates for genocidal war criminals. pic.twitter.com/o646nuralH — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) June 10, 2021

CIA documents linked to the raid on Osama bin Laden’s hideout in Pakistan revealed the al-Qaeda terror chief praised Al Jazeera as a potential ally.

In 2019, congressman Jack Bergman wrote, “Al Jazeera’s record of radical anti-American, anti-Semitic, and anti-Israel broadcasts warrants scrutiny from regulators to determine whether this network is in violation of US law.”