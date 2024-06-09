Gaza ‘Journalist’ Who Doubled as Hamas-run Agency Spox Killed in Israeli Hostage Rescue

Abdallah Aljamal, a journalist for the Palestine Chronicle — a 501(c)3 non-profit in the U.S. — was killed in Israel’s hostage rescue in Gaza Saturday and was revealed to have been a spokesman for a Hamas-run government department.

Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle contributor from Gaza, was one of the 210 Palestinians killed in the Nuseirat massacre on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kkD3Y4fbY3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 9, 2024

Aljamal was a contributor for the Palestine Chronicle, as well as for Al Jazeera. His reports read like propaganda — perhaps no coincidence, since he was the spokesperson for the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Labor in Gaza, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor chairman Ramy Abdu. (An interview with Aljamal in his official government capacity is still online at Facebook.)

Abdu wrote that Aljamal was “executed” by Israeli forces who entered his home during the successful rescue mission:

In an initial testimony documenting the killings committed by the Israeli army in the Nuseirat camp today, the @EuroMedHR reported that the Israeli army used a ladder to enter the home of Dr. Ahmed Al-Jamal. The army immediately executed 36-year-old Fatima Al-Jamal upon… pic.twitter.com/DjfjerIZTf — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 8, 2024

Later, after Israeli news sources speculated that Aljamal’s family may have been holding one of the Israeli captives who were freed, such as Noa Argamani, Abdu wrote that there had been several homes attacked during the raid and would not confirm whether the family had been holding captives.

It is known that Argamani and three other hostages were being held by Palestinian civilian families living near the market area of Nuseirat at the time of their rescue.

The Palestine Chronicle describes itself as “a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to educate the general public.” As such, it receives tax-exempt status in the U.S. A request for comment by Breitbart News was not answered.

