Utah Republican Senate Candidate John Curtis Backed Pro-Defund the Police Black Lives Matter

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), who is running to replace Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), says he backs law enforcement, yet he has backed pro-Defund the Police Black Lives Matter.

Curtis released an ad in April touting his purported pro-law enforcement policies:

However, in June 2020, he sided with the pro-Defund the Police Black Lives Matter group. He wrote, “On #Juneteenth we commemorate the official end of slavery and commit to working together to find meaningful solutions to the problems that exist in our society. Every person is deserving of our love and respect—regardless of the color of their skin. Black Lives Matter. #utpol”

Black Lives Matter has called for defunding law enforcement. The group wrote in May 2020, “We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive. If you’re with us, add your name to the petition right now and help us spread the word.”

In 2021, Curtis said that there is “work” to be done with the “crucial conversations that started with George Floyd’s death.”

“As the country waits for a final verdict on the Derek Chauvin trial— it’s clear to me that crucial conversations that started with George Floyd’s death have only just begun and regardless of the outcome of the trial, there’s work to do ahead,” the Utah hopeful wrote.

Curtis has also claimed that former President Donald Trump’s border wall carries “pent-up racism.”