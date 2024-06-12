On Wednesday, President Joe Biden used a post to X to push gun storage laws, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and the ability to sue firearm manufacturers over the criminal use of guns.

He also used the post to push for an “assault weapons” ban and universal background checks:

The ability to sue gun makers over the criminal use of firearms has been a consistent push during Biden’s tenure in the White House and was a key component to his gun control platform when he campaigned for office.

For instance, on February 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported on a presidential campaign stop in South Carolina where Biden referenced gun manufacturers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

He made this statement after referencing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), which protects gun manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits in instances were the guns in question were legally made and legally sold.

Campaigning in Las Vegas on February 19, 2024, Biden pledged to try to get rid of PLCAA, so as to open up gun makers to various lawsuits.

He said it was a “mistake” to give “gun manufacturers … a loophole that does not allow them to be sued for the carnage they are creating,” adding, “The first thing I’m going to do as president is work to get rid of that, and it’s going to be hard.”

