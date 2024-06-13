Brent Bozell III’s son faced a charge of “terrorism enhancement” for going into the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bozell said during an interview on Breitbart News discussing his son’s case.

Bozell, who is the founder and president of the Media Research Center, has been silent up to his son’s sentencing, fearing that anything said publicly could be used against his son. He said his son is not overtly political but was among those who legitimately believed the election was stolen. He walked into the Capitol on January 6, breaking two windows in the process, and has admitted to that. However, he anticipated that the prosecution would hit him with another charge, especially if the obstruction charge was dropped.

“Because if he dropped the obstruction charge, then all you’ve got is people entering the Capitol, just like people enter the Capitol who support Hamas, just like the Code Pink people who disrupt the Capitol, and they would get the same kind of punishment that these people would in a fair judicial system. And that means misdemeanors and $45 fines,” Bozell explained, noting that the prosecution attempted to hit his son with an assault charge against a policeman, despite the fact that his son did not attack a police officer. He said the footage is extremely grainy, showing his son talking to a police officer for about 2 minutes. At some point, a crowd began to collect and pushed forward, knocking his son toward the police officer.

“The judge himself acknowledged you couldn’t even tell if my son even touched the policeman. So how could that be an assault charge? Well, that’s when you learn that an assault charge doesn’t mean necessarily attack. It can also mean impede or interfere. And the fact that he was at the front of the line, he was impeding and interfering with the policemen’s duty. Bam — guilty of assault,” he said, noting his son did originally not protest the other charges — for breaking windows — except for obstruction. But the charges did not end there.

“On the eve of sentencing, they hit him with the most incredible charge imaginable: Terrorism enhancement. They claim that what he did was an act of terrorism. … This man is father of three, of three girls, who has never had a criminal record higher than a traffic offense [and] was now to be equated with Osama bin Laden,” he said, explaining that the judge refused to accept the new charge.

“A lot of people had pled guilty at the beginning because they were told, ‘If you don’t take this plea and go four years in prison, then we’re going to put you in prison for 27 years, 20 years. And by the way, that’s what they went for with my son for what I just explained. They said that his charges, amounted — between 22 and 27 years; the maximum was 20 years,” Bozell said.

“That’s the terrorism enhancement that they wanted, that the judge wouldn’t allow,” host Mike Slater clarified.

LISTEN:

“That he wouldn’t accept. So that’s the gravity of it. But you know, Peter Navarro, so many others, they’re going through the same thing. They’ve gone through the same thing. The bigger the name, the bigger the charge, and the more publicity and the more manpower and the more money that’s thrown against them,” Bozell said, explaining that “those early sentences were threats of 20 years.”

“But then people realize, wait a minute, if the obstruction charge is thrown out, then this becomes relative, a nothing burger. … It is the same thing as what the left is doing. … I mean, there’s no way that they will be able to get higher punishments for the exact same thing that Code Pink has been doing for years. And that’s when defendants realized, ‘Oh, my gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that. I wish I hadn’t pled.’ But they did plead,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.