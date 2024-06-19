DETROIT, Michigan — Political strategist Roger Stone told Breitbart News that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential run is “designed to pull votes” from former President Donald Trump.

“I think a vote for Robert Kennedy is a vote for Joe Biden,” Stone told Breitbart News on Saturday at Turning Point Action’s “The People’s Convention” in Detroit, Michigan.

“While it’s hard to make a blanket statement across the entire country, if you look at the swing states, in the majority of the swing states he’s robbing votes from Donald Trump with no ability to win himself,” Stone continued.

Stone added that Kennedy Jr. “talks about health freedom, he talks about his opposition to the war in Ukraine, he talks about the border — but he never talks about his position in favor of abortion on demand or his radical climate change position, in which he thinks those who disagree with climate change should be arrested.”

“He never talks about reparations, so I think it is designed to pull votes from Donald Trump, and therefore, to benefit Joe Biden,” Stone said.

“Again, you can’t make a blanket statement, that isn’t true in every state, but as I look at polling, that is my overall impression,” he added.

After being asked what he would say to Kennedy Jr. if he saw him in person, Stone replied, “I would ask him why he chose a globalist whose wealth comes entirely from internet censorship and information manipulation on the internet as his running mate.”

Notably, Stone was referring to leftist lawyer Nicole Shanahan, the ex-wife of Google cofounder Sergey Brin, who donated thousands to President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, and whom Kennedy Jr. announced as his running mate in April.

“It’s amazing how Nicole Shanahan went overnight from being a radical progressive who funded the Defund the Police movement in California to suddenly whining about internet censorship, to which I say, speak to your ex-husband, from whom you derive all of your wealth in a divorce. Maybe you should talk to him about that problem,” Stone said.

