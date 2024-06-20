Andrew Bailey, attorney general for the state of Missouri, announced on Thursday that his office will be suing the state of New York for its “lawfare against” former President Donald Trump.

“I will be filing suit against the State of New York for their direct attack on our democratic process through unconstitutional lawfare against President Trump. It’s time to restore the rule of law,” Bailey announced on X.

“We have to fight back against a rogue prosecutor who is trying to take a presidential candidate off the campaign trail. It sabotages Missourians’ right to a free and fair election,” he added.

In May, a 12-person jury in Manhattan found the former president guilty on 34 counts for falsifying records to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. The former president will likely appeal his conviction, which may or may not be overturned before the November election.

Prior to the former president’s conviction, Andrew Bailey said in May that his office demanded the Department of Justice (DOJ) turn over “communications relating to the illicit prosecutions of President Trump.”

“I am demanding the DOJ turn over communications relating to the illicit prosecutions of President Trump. This includes communications between the DOJ and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York AG Leticia James, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis,” he said.

“Thanks to evidence that has come to light, my office has reason to believe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice is the headquarters of the illicit prosecutions against President Trump,” he added.

Bailey said the investigations into Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice, citing the “move of the third-highest ranking member of the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to prosecute President Trump in December 2022.”

“In addition, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg worked alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James in pursuing civil litigation against former President Trump, using that experience as a springboard from which to campaign for his current position,” noted Bailey.

“During that campaign, Bragg promised ‘if elected, [he] would go after Trump.’ Once he won election, he pledged ‘to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices,’” he added.

According to Fox News, Bailey requested the communications through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“Bailey asked for all communications including documents, calendar appointments, meeting minutes and agendas related to Colangelo’s move to Bragg’s office. He also asked for all similar communications between DOJ and the offices of Bragg, New York Attorney General Leticia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis,” it noted.

