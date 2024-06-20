VIDEO: Joe Biden Appears to Struggle Getting into SUV

President Joe Biden appeared to struggle to climb into the taxpayer-funded Secret Service SUV on Wednesday upon arriving in Delaware, a video shows, the latest visual of a president whom many say is ill-equipped to govern for four more years.

A whopping 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found in February. Another poll, from May, revealed that 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health.

The Trump War Room X account initially clipped the video, which shows Biden gingerly approaching the SUV. Upon reaching the vehicle, Biden puts his left foot on the step and appears to push himself into the SUV by leaning forward.

“Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV,” the Trump War Room account posted:

Crooked Joe Biden—who is hardly ambulatory at this point—had a really hard time getting into the SUV 😬 pic.twitter.com/KjoUFFeJow — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2024

The video comes after White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued that videos of Biden’s public glitches are “cheap fakes” and published in “bad faith.”

Videos of Biden malfunctioning in public are real, the Trump campaign exclusively told Breitbart News on Tuesday, contradicting the White House.

The Trump campaign, on Wednesday, took ownership of the White House’s term “cheap fakes” to define the public malfunctions. “Cheap fake, (noun)” the Trump campaign meme read, “any video of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline that the Biden administration does not want the public to see.”

Biden, whom Special Counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.