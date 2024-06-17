Videos exposing President Joe Biden’s age, gaffes, and recent awkwardness in public are “cheap fakes” and published in “bad faith,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Monday.

During the first press conference in about three weeks, reporters asked Jean-Pierre if the White House was “worried” about Biden’s curious behavior that “appears to be a pattern.”

The questions came after a video on Sunday showed former President Barack Obama walking Biden off the stage after the president appeared to freeze at a fundraiser. Another video from last week appeared to show Biden wandering off into the distance in Europe before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni turned him back to the group of world leaders watching a skydiving show.

Neither video was accurate, Jean-Pierre claimed, repeatedly avoiding questions about whether or not Biden is “fine.”

“Yeah. We, and I think you all have called this the ‘cheap fakes video,’ and that’s exactly what they are. They are cheap fakes video. … They are done in bad faith,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“Let’s not forget President Obama, President Biden, have a relationship. They are friends. They’re like family to each other, and I think that’s what you saw,” Jean-Pierre said of one video.

“Several recent fakes actually attacked the president for thanking troops,” Jean-Pierre referenced the video of Biden in Europe. “That is what they’re attacking the president for, both in Normandy, where this happened, and again in Italy.”

Jean-Pierre slammed the media for covering Biden’s public appearances and not his alleged legislative wins.

“Instead of talking about the President’s performance in office, and what I mean by that is his legislative wins, what he’s been able to do for the American people across the country, we’re seeing these deep fakes, these manipulated videos, and it is again done in that faith,” she claimed.

Biden, whom special counsel Robert Hur described as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” suffers from atrial fibrillation, peripheral neuropathy in his feet, and hyperlipidemia, according to his annual physical by physician Kevin O’Connor.

The health challenges might explain why he struggles to remain upright. Biden tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times during his presidency.

Biden implemented a new strategy of walking to and from Marine One with multiple aides to “draw less attention” to his physical ailments, Axios’s Hans Nichols and Alex Thompson reported in April.

Biden also began boarding Air Force One from the shorter steps at the rear of the aircraft, instead of the taller staircase at the front. Biden does not wear typical dress shoes with his suits. He wears specially crafted sports shoes to help him walk, a typical wardrobe change for the elderly.

Polling shows that Americans question Biden’s ability to lead:

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found.

Another poll revealed that 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about Biden’s physical and mental health.

Only about one-third of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac found.

