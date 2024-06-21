MTG Sounds Alarm After More Migrant Crime: ‘Stop Tolerating the Democrat Controlled Invasion of America’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sounded the alarm on Friday following more headlines highlighting gruesome migrant crime taking place in the U.S., declaring that the American people “must stop tolerating the Democrat controlled invasion of America!!!”

Greene shared a screenshot showing headlines related to migrant crime. The headlines include a Salvadoran illegal alien charged with the rape and murder of Rachel Morin, a Ecuadorian migrant charged with the rape and kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl in New York City, and two Venezuelan migrants charged with murdering 12-year old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas.

“Joe Biden has filled our country with murderers, rapists, child rapists, and every kind of monster foreign countries do not want,” she wrote. “And now they are KILLING WOMEN AND CHILDREN!!!”

“No it’s not Russian aggression or Israel and Gaza or China or North Korea or Iran or fictional climate change that is murdering them!!! It is illegal criminals that our pathetic traiterous [sic] government LET IN!!!” she exclaimed.

“The American people must stop tolerating the Democrat controlled invasion of America!!!” the congresswoman added:

Joe Biden has filled our country with murderers, rapists, child rapists, and every kind of monster foreign countries do not want. And now they are KILLING WOMEN AND CHILDREN!!! No it’s not Russian aggression or Israel and Gaza or China or North Korea or Iran or fictional… pic.twitter.com/B7PmmBCuFr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 21, 2024

Indeed, these stories have made national headlines in recent days. The Angel Family of Rachel Morin recently said they were “deeply touched” after former President Donald Trump reached out to them, offering his condolences. Morin was raped and murdered, allegedly by an illegal alien linked to the MS-13 gang who crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2023.

As Breitbart News reported:

On August 5, 2023, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five children, was last seen heading out for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing. The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail. On June 15, the Tulsa Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection with Morin’s rape and murder as well as a violent assault of a nine-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles, California.

Christian Inga, a 25-year-old migrant from Ecuador, is also in the news, as having been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at knifepoint in broad daylight in Queens, New York. Prosecutors claim he reportedly filmed the attack.

Further, this week, two men from Venezuela — Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21 years old, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26 years old — were accused of murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Allegedly, “the defendant lured a 12-year-old under a bridge where he and his co-defendant remained with her for over two hours, took her pants off, tied her up and killed her, then threw her body into the bayou.”

Both men face capital murder charges, and a sexual assault investigation is ongoing:

HPD now calling the two men suspects and say they're both facing capital murder charges. They were seen on camera walking under the bridge after meeting the young girl. HPD says men are from Venezuela and reached out to homeland security to find out their immigration status pic.twitter.com/SiFvAGHnsh — Brooke Taylor (@ABC13Brooke) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, the Biden administration’s parole pipeline has brought more than a million foreign nationals to the United States since its inception in January 2023.