The Angel Family of Rachel Morin says they are “deeply touched” after former President Donald Trump called them to offer his condolences. Morin was raped and murdered, allegedly by an illegal alien linked to the MS-13 gang who crossed the United States-Mexico border last year.

On Thursday, Morin’s mother Patty and the family’s attorney Randolph Rice said Trump had made a phone call to them to offer his condolences for their loss.

“I am deeply touched by President Trump’s kindness and concern,” Patty Morin said.

“He was genuine and truly wanted to know how our family was coping,” she continued. “He asked about Rachel and showed honest compassion for her untimely death. His words brought comfort to me during this very difficult time.”

Likewise, Rice said in a press release the family is “thankful for President Trump’s call.”

“Acts like this show the depth of his care for Americans,” Rice said. “His concern for Rachel’s family and his willingness to reach out personally was consoling to the family and means a great deal to us all.”

Rice said Morin’s murder is yet another tragic reminder of the real damage illegal immigration does to the lives of American citizens.

“The need to take immediate action at the border and shutting down the unrelenting flow of illegal immigrants is common sense policy because it protects Americans from future crimes,” Rice said.

“If we can prevent even one murder by an illegal immigrant, then it is well worth it,” he continued. “We must regroup and implement measures at the southern border that prioritize the safety and well-being of all Americans, despite their political party affiliation.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempted to absolve the administration’s border policies of any blame in Morin’s murder.

“A criminal is responsible for the criminal act,” Mayorkas told CNN. “The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, and forcefully so. That is my response.”

On August 5, 2023, Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five children, was last seen heading out for a walk at the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Maryland. When Morin did not return home, her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, reported her missing.

The following day, her body was found on the side of the trail.

On June 15, the Tulsa Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez, an illegal alien from El Salvador with ties to the MS-13 gang, in connection with Morin’s rape and murder as well as a violent assault of a nine-year-old girl and her mother in Los Angeles, California.

Martinez Hernandez crossed the United States–Mexico border in February 2023, fleeing murder charges in his native El Salvador. According to law enforcement, Martinez Hernandez murdered a young woman in his home country in January 2023 — just a month before he successfully crossed the border.

On Thursday, Martinez Hernandez was extradited from Oklahoma to Baltimore, Maryland, to face murder charges for Morin’s death.

