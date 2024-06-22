Ocasio-Cortez Jumps Around, Blasts Cardi B Music During Bowman Rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was seen jumping around and blasting music by rapper Cardi B during a rally for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) on Saturday.
Video footage posted to X showed Ocasio-Cortez jumping around on the stage as the expletive-filled song, “Enough” by Cardi B can be heard in the background.
“Are we ready?” Ocasio-Cortez shouts. “I can’t hear you!”
NEW: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez makes a bizarre entrance with 'Enough' by Cardi B blasting out of the speakers at Jamaal Bowman's rally in the Bronx.
AOC was seen jumping up and down to the music as it rang out:
"Ho*s better lower they tone when they spittin'. B*tches is washed,… pic.twitter.com/b1MQVD9wrt
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 22, 2024
Ocasio-Cortez was also seen asking the crowd if they were “ready to win this country back” and if they were “ready to fight” for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Ocasio-Cortez also asked the crowd if they were “ready to fight” for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as Israel continues to seek to dismantle “Hamas’s governmental and military capabilities.”
Video by Ed Quinn Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/KZdB36XngV
— Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 22, 2024
Bowman was also seen rapping and dancing on stage during the rally.
Ocasio-Cortez has been outspoken and critical towards Israel, in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, which left 1,200 people murdered and more than 250 people taken as hostages.
In March, Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and said Israel had “crossed the threshold of intent” and that it was causing a genocide in Gaza to unfold.
Prior to this, in February, Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview on MSNBC’s All IN that she wanted to see the United States place conditions on aid given to Israel.
