Controversial White House Official Tyler Cherry Hates Israel: Old Tweets

Tyler Cherry, the newly-appointed White House Associate Communications Director whose radical, anti-white tweets have become a lightning rod for controversy, also has a long history of anti-Israel rants on social media.

As Breitbart News reported Sunday: “Tyler Cherry found himself in the center of a social media firestorm over the last week when past posts resurfaced that featured him espousing extremist rhetoric.” Many of the posts were harshly critical of law enforcement, and disparaged white people.

Jewish Insider reports that Cherry had anti-Israel posts as well:

Cherry’s posts on Israel date back to 2014 and 2015, when he was an undergraduate at the University of California Los Angeles. His criticism of American support for Israel stands in contrast to the Biden administration’s stated support for the Jewish state since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the resulting Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. In August 2014, as another war between Israel and Hamas raged in Gaza, Cherry responded to a post from then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power expressing condolences for aid workers killed in an Israeli airstrike: “Yet continues to let Israeli forces restock their arsenals with US ammunition and weapons…” … Days earlier, Cherry highlighted his support for the Palestinian cause. “Cheersing in bars to ending the occupation of Palestine – no shame and f*** your glares #ISupportGaza #FreePalestine.”

Cherry has since deleted his controversial posts, while insisting that he will continue to work at the White House in support of President Joe Biden’s agenda, focusing on climate and environmental policies.

