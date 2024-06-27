Jill Biden After Debate: ‘Joe, You Did Such a Great Job. You Answered Every Question. You Knew All the Facts.’

First lady Jill Biden praised her husband’s performance during the debate despite nearly every political commentator saying that he not only did poorly but that he should be replaced.

“Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts,” Jill Biden said to her husband as the crowd cheered.

“And what did Trump do?” she asked the crowd, all of whom responded with “Lied!”

Regardless of what the first lady thinks, the president’s defenders were few and far between Thursday night, with commentators on CNN and MSNBC all saying that Biden lost.

