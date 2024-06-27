First lady Jill Biden praised her husband’s performance during the debate despite nearly every political commentator saying that he not only did poorly but that he should be replaced.

“Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts,” Jill Biden said to her husband as the crowd cheered.

“And what did Trump do?” she asked the crowd, all of whom responded with “Lied!”

"Joe, you did such a great job answering every question. You knew all the facts." Jill Biden may be the worst human ever…. pic.twitter.com/wKy2Wud1FM — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) June 28, 2024

Regardless of what the first lady thinks, the president’s defenders were few and far between Thursday night, with commentators on CNN and MSNBC all saying that Biden lost.

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: "You can't change a candidate, but you can – I mean, there were people talking about how that process works, and that conversation is live and active at the highest levels of the Democratic party" pic.twitter.com/WDWqlRch9L — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 28, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: The media is in an all-out panic after the debate. – A ‘balding’ Joy Reid says her phone didn't stop buzzing during the entire debate. – Nicolle Wallace says conversations about replacing Biden will start tomorrow. – Van Jones says he is "in pain" and nearly… pic.twitter.com/oaQCIdYd2x — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 28, 2024

