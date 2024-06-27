Joe Biden: ‘Tens of Millions’ of Trump Supporters Are Voting ‘Against Democracy’

President Joe Biden attacked tens of millions of Americans on Thursday night during the first 2024 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, claiming that Trump supporters are voting “against democracy.”

After being asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if he believes “the tens of millions of Americans who are likely to vote for President Trump will be voting against American democracy?” Biden replied, “Yes.”

“The more they know about what he’s done, yes,” Biden said, before suggesting that the government will continue going after Trump via lawfare.

“There’s a lot more coming,” Biden said. “[Trump’s] got a lot of cases down the road, coming around. He’s got a whole range of issues he has to face.”

“I don’t know what the juries will do, but I do know he has a real problem,” Biden declared.

Biden appeared to be referring to the lawfare against Trump brought by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, hinting that more legal warfare is yet to come.

The two presidents are facing off on the debate stage for the first time in the 2024 election on Thursday evening in Atlanta, Georgia. Follow Breitbart News for updates.

