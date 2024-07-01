Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman publicly called out first lady Jill Biden on Sunday for pushing the president to stay in the 2024 race despite a rising tide of opposition.

In a lengthy post on X, Ackman said that Jill Biden may be pushing her husband to keep going due to the many perks that come with being first lady.

“Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband is no longer president,” he wrote. “No more Air Force One. No more glamorous life. No more White House dinners for dignitaries. No more being treated like a queen when traveling the world.”

Ackman admitted his assessment might be “harsh,” but he emphasized that Jill Biden may be putting her desires over her husband’s needs, which therefore puts the country at risk.

“Stress is a contributor to neurological deterioration and the doctors must have told her so. Think about how much stress she is putting Biden under by making him continue,” he said. “Now in public appearances she treats him like an infant (‘You answered every question!’) or an old man as she walks him off the stage. And she gets the crowd wound up and cheering at events.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jill Biden praised her husband’s performance despite nearly every political commentator saying he not only did poorly but he should be replaced.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

“Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts,” Jill Biden said to her husband as the crowd cheered.

“And what did Trump do?” she asked the crowd, all of whom responded with “Lied!”

Ackman concluded that Jill Biden’s power “has clearly grown as he gets weaker,” which raises a searing question about who is actually running the country.

“Perhaps she thinks the crowd is cheering for her. Her power has clearly grown as he gets weaker. And she likes the feeling of power. She speaks for the president when he can’t or when he is napping. She tells his team and staff when he is available, and when he is not. She likes being in control. We all do. Which begs the question, how many decisions of the president are actually made by the FL?” he said.

I no longer blame @POTUS Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself. It is becoming increasingly clear however that the fault lies with @FLOTUS Jill Biden. FL Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 30, 2024

The Biden campaign has been spinning since last Thursday by claiming the president’s status in battleground states and his fundraising status remains unchanged. As Breitbart News reported, the Biden family has insisted that Joe stay in the race.

“While many donors, Democrat officials, and voters were left questioning if Biden would be able to serve a second term as president and calling for Biden to be replaced, the Biden family is reportedly encouraging the president ‘to stay in the race and keep fighting,’ several anonymous sources close to the situation told the outlet,” it said.

“Hunter Biden was described as being ‘one of the strongest voices’ encouraging the president not to drop out of the presidential race,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.