Trump Takes Two-Point Lead over Biden in New Hampshire Poll

Former President Donald Trump inched ahead of President Joe Biden in New Hampshire by two points, days after the presidential debate, according to a recent poll.

A Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll found that if the presidential election were held today, 44 percent of voters in New Hampshire would cast their vote for Trump, while 42 percent of voters in the state said they would vote for Biden.

The poll, which was conducted between June 28-29, was “based on online survey of 1,746” registered voters in the state.

The poll also found that Trump’s popularity among voters was higher than Biden’s.

Biden was reported to have a “favorable opinion” with 39 percent of voters, while 59 percent had an unfavorable opinion of him. Trump, on the other hand, was reported to have been “viewed favorably” by 42 percent of voters, while 57 percent viewed him “unfavorably.”

Previous polls have indicated a tight race between Biden and Trump. In May, the University of New Hampshire released its Granite State Poll, which found that Trump was trailing Biden by three points, 41 percent to 44 percent. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received three percent, while Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein received two percent.

The recent New Hampshire poll comes after Thursday’s presidential debate between Biden and Trump. During the debate, Biden appeared to look confused, froze, and had difficulty getting through his prepared closing statement without errors.

After the debate, members of the media, Democrat officials, and voters floated the idea of replacing Biden and questioned if he would be able to serve another term as president.

Several Hollywood donors were also reported to have given ultimatums for Biden to drop out, while other donors were reported to have distanced themselves from Biden.

Ahead of the presidential debate, a Quinnipiac University national poll found that Trump was leading Biden by four points — 49 percent to 45 percent.