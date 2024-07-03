Congress “absolutely” must investigate President Joe Biden’s mental fitness due to potential national security implications, according to Florida GOP Congressman Byron Donalds, who called for “transparency,” arguing that there is currently “no clear chain of command.”

Speaking with co-host Kayleigh McEnany on Fox News’s “Outnumbered” on Wednesday, Donalds addressed increasing reports of doubts from Democrats about the president’s re-election bid following his disastrous debate performance.

“Everybody’s trying to save their own political skins right now — whether you’re White House staff or whether you’re members on Capitol Hill,” he said. “What the American people need to understand is that this has not been a secret in Washington; everybody has had their concerns about what’s been going on with Joe Biden.”

Recalling the last State of the Union address in March, Donalds described how many shared their concerns over whether the 81-year-old Democrat president could manage to “actually speak to the country for an hour.”

According to Donalds, while some congressional Democrats agreed he could, others remained relatively silent — “and then we all saw the State of the Union.”

“But [Biden’s] decline has been apparent for the last couple of years,” he noted. “They’re trying to save themselves, that’s why you see all of the leaks and now this letter from House Democrats reportedly preparing to call for Biden to end his re-election effort] being formulated.”

When asked whether there should be a select congressional committee to investigate Biden’s mental state due to potential national security risks, including subpoenaing former aides, Donalds replied, “absolutely.”

“Because foreign policy is a major issue that the country is facing and we have two major conflicts in the world, one in Ukraine and one with our ally Israel,” he continued, “Joe Biden and his administration have been in the middle of all of this.”

“What has the president been doing?” he added. “Or, better yet, what has he not been doing that could have either averted these conflicts altogether or saved the American taxpayer money or prevented us from being dragged into these conflicts to a deeper degree?”

Turning to the crisis at the southern border, Donalds questioned what exactly Biden does and doesn’t know, asking, “What’s going on?”

“There is no clear chain of command right now, because it’s not apparent to anybody that the president has his faculties about him,” he noted. “So, yes… we should investigate.”

“We know [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer won’t do anything, but the House definitely should,” he added.

In a subsequent post, Donalds questioned Biden’s role in his administration’s chain of command, and his “disastrous” foreign and domestic policy agendas.

“The American people DESERVE TRANSPARENCY and Congress should investigate,” he insisted.

The matter comes as prominent left-wing commentators and editorial pages, including the New York Times and the Washington Post, are urging President Biden to reconsider his 2024 candidacy due to concerns over his ability to win against Trump following his dismal debate performance.