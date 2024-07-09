Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley released the delegates she had earned to former President Donald Trump ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.

Haley, who dropped out of the Republican presidential primary race in March, earned 97 delegates and encouraged them to vote for Trump at the convention, according to Politico. The former South Carolina governor noted that the convention was a “time for Republican unity.”

“The nominating convention is a time for Republican unity,” Haley said in a statement. “Joe Biden is not competent to serve a second term and Kamala Harris would be a disaster for America. We need a president who will hold our enemies to account, secure our border, cut our debt, and get our economy back on track.”

Haley added that she was encouraging her “delegates to support” Trump at the convention.

In May, Haley revealed that she planned to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Haley added that while “Trump has not been perfect” on certain policies related to the border, and supporting “capitalism and freedom,” President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe.”

Chaney Denton, a spokesperson for Haley, told the outlet that Haley “was not invited” to the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and that she was “fine with that.”

“Trump deserves the convention he wants,” Denton told the outlet. “She’s made it clear she’s voting for him and wishes him the best.”