House Oversight Committee Subpoenas Biden Aides over Mental Fitness 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday subpoenaed three aides to President Joe Biden over his mental fitness.

The probe will keep the pressure on Democrats who are in disarray following the president’s infamous debate performance.

Those subpoenaed include:

First Lady Jill Biden’s top aide Anthony Bernal Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini Senior adviser Ashley Williams

The aides are low-profile but are reportedly “very influential” within the White House.

“The White House has shielded three key aides from testifying about President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and now we’ve learned through reporting these same aides are also seeking to cover up President Biden’s declining cognitive state inside the White House,” Comer wrote, according to a statement obtained by Breitabrt News.

“President Biden is clearly unfit for office, yet his staff are trying to hide the truth from the American people,” Comer continued. “Key White House staff must come before our committee so we can provide the transparency and accountability that Americans deserve.”

All three aides have until July 17 to respond to Comer, who asked them to sit for closed-door interviews later this month.

