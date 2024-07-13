Ivanka Trump Shares Heartfelt Statement After Assassination Attempt: ‘I Love You Dad’

Former President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, issued a statement thanking everyone for their “love and prayers” for her father after gunshots erupted at his rally in Pennsylvania, adding that she loves her dad, “today and always.”

Shortly after taking the stage, gunshots were heard erupting and images showed Trump with blood coming from his ear and on the side of his face as he was surrounded by Secret Service agents.

“Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today’s senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president’s daughter wrote in a post on X. “I am grateful to the Secret Service and all the other law enforcement officers for their quick and decisive actions today. I continue to pray for our country.”

“I love you Dad, today and always,” Ivanka added.

Ivanka’s statement comes after Trump released a statement on Truth Social revealing that he had been “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” the former president added. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”