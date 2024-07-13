Former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton issued statements condemning violence in the aftermath of gunshots being heard at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Obama issued a statement condemning “political violence” and saying that there was “no place” for it. The former president added that everyone “should all be relieved that” Trump was not “seriously hurt.”

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy,” Obama wrote in a post on X. “Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery”:

Clinton also issued a statement condemning the violence and stating that there was “no place” for it in the United States. “Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process,” Clinton wrote. “Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service”:

Obama and Clinton’s statements come after Trump was rushed off the stage after gunshots were heard minutes after beginning his speech at his rally.

As gunshots were heard, the crowd could be heard screaming and ducking. Secret Service agents were also seen rushing over to Trump and crowding around him, as the former president was seen with blood appearing to be on his ear and the side of his face:

An alleged shooter at the rally is reported to be dead, along with one bystander.

The Trump campaign issued a statement revealing that the former president “is fine” and that he was “being checked out at a local medical facility.”

