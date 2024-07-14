President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Sunday evening regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, and he encouraged the nation to “take a step back.”

“Yesterday’s shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania calls on all of us to take a step back. Take stock of where we are, how we go forward from here,” Biden said. “Thankfully, former Trump is not seriously injured. I spoke with him last night. I’m grateful he’s doing well.”

“We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed,” Biden added. “Corey was a husband, father, volunteer firefighter, a hero sheltering his family from bullets. We should all hold his family and all those injured in our prayers.”

Biden continued to state that the motive of the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is still unknown.

NOW: Pres. Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office following the assassination attempt against former Pres. Trump. "Remember, when we disagree we are not enemies. We're neighbors, friends, co-workers." pic.twitter.com/s1OOn5nyWM — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 15, 2024

“We don’t know his opinions or affiliations. We don’t know whether he had help or support, or if he communicated with anyone else,” Biden said. “Tonight, I want to speak to what we do know. A former president was shot. An American citizen killed, while simply exercising his freedom to support the candidate of his choosing. We cannot, we must not go down this road in America.”